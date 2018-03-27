BRACKLEY TOWN 4 BOSTON UNITED 1: Late show sinks Pilgrims

Three goals in eight minutes saw Brackley Town sink Boston United.

The Pilgrims’ resolve was finally ended when Shepherd Murombedzi finished following a mad scramble in the penalty area in the 71st minute.

And with Jordan Nicholson and Aaron Williams adding to the tally swiftly after the Saints marched on to victory, with the Pilgrims still five points above the drop zone.

Andi Thanoj and Ben Middleton returned to the starting XI after serving their three-match suspensions, but the Pilgrims were without the injured Jay Rollins and ill Gregg Smith.

There was no obvious early hangover for Brackley, who booked their place in the FA Trophy final at the weekend, as they dominated possession in the first half.

But for all their efforts, the two sides went in goalless at the interval.

In a half of few clear-cut chances, Andy Brown and Gareth Dean headed wide for the Saints while Jon Stewart got down well to parry Nicholson’s strike.

Boston’s best effort was Brad Abbott’s strike which flew over the bar from distance.

After the re-start a freakish deflection almost gave Brackley the lead as Stewart was caught out by the spin of the ball as he came to collect and found himself lobbed.

But the number one corrected himself and scooped up the goalbound ball.

United had more of a foothold in the second half, Thompson somehow forcing Thanoj’s free kick wide and Abbot forcing Danny Lewis into a save.

Murombedzi opened the scoring in the 71st minute after an almighty scramble in the United box.

Stewart beat away James Armson’s strike before the follow-up rattled both posts, Murombedzi reacting first to find the net via a looping deflection.

Nicholson doubled the advantage five minutes later at the third time of asking.

After twice being denied by Stewart he reacted first to nod the ball home with the keeper grounded.

And it was three when sloppy defending allowed Williams space to slot beyond the helpless Stewart.

There was still time for two goals in stoppage time, Jordan Keane hitting a consolation from 30 yards and Jimmy Armson having the final say, slotting a low effort into the Boston net.

BRACKLEY: Lewis, Lowe, Gudger (Streete 11), Byrne, Graham (Myles 67), Dean, G. Walker, Nicholson, Brown (Armson 67), Williams, Murombedzi; Subs (not used): A. Walker, Iaciofano.

UNITED: Stewart, Middleton, Brogan, McGuire, Keane, Qualter, Thanoj, Abbott (Igiehon 83), Thompson, Beesley (Clifton 60), Hemmings (Tshimanga 60); Subs (not used): Atkinson, Wafula.

Ref: Tom Reeves.

Att: 405.