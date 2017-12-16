Brad Abbott handed Boston United debut as Pilgrims look to climb away from the drop zone

Brad Abbott will make his Boston United debut as the Pilgrims look to move out of the drop zone at the expense of Southport.

The midfielder, who joined from Matlock Town a fortnight ago, has been named in the starting XI with Jamie McGuire unavailable after becoming a father.

New recruits Stephen Brogan and Andi Thanoj have been named on the bench and could also make their debuts this afternoon.

Victory could see the Pilgrims leapfrog their opponents and move out of the National League North’s bottom three for the first time since October 21, but that would mean recording back-to-back league wins, something the club hasn't managed since September last year.

Southport arrive in Boston without a win in 15 matches in all competitions and manger Kevin Davies is still looking for his first victory with the Sandgrounders.

Southport beat Boston 4-0 on the opening day of the season.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

SOUTHPORT: Worsnop, Jackson, Richards, Sheron, Howson, Priestley, Hallam, Lynch, Gilchrist, Sampson, Morgan.

SUBS: Dawson, Hine, Lowe, Schumacher, Smith.

REF: Scott Simpson.