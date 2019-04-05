Bradford City loanee Cameron Hawkes keen to make his Boston United debut against Blyth Spartans

Cameron Hawkes was ‘delighted’ to join Boston United - and now he wants to show what he has to offer.

The 19-year-old linked up with the Pilgrims on loan from Bradford City on transfer deadline day last week.

Although he wasn’t named in the squad which beat Curzon Ashton at the weekend, he is champing at the bit to make his mark at Blyth Spartans on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“I’m delighted. As soon as I found out they were interested I was straight onto Bradford and signing the papers,” Hawkes said of his move.

“I couldn’t be involved but next week hopefully I’ll get the shout and show what I can do.

“It’s a long way to go but we want the result.”

Hawkes made two appearances for the Bantams in League One last season, against Walsall and Scunthorpe.

“I’ve got great experience from that,” he added.

“It was unreal, especially at home in front of the fans.”