BREAKING: Cresswell in, Harris out at Boston United

Former Football League defender Ryan Cresswell has joined Boston United, with Spencer Harris departing the Jakemans Stadium.

Thirty-one-year-old Cresswell has previously played for Northampton Town, Macclesfield, Bury, Southend United, Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town during his career, which began at Sheffield United.

He began the season at Eastleigh but will be eligible to feature for the Pilgrims at York City tomorrow.

Meanwhile, summer signing Harris has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The midfielder-turned-defender made 20 starts and eight appearances off the bench for United.