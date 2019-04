Leading scorer Nicky Walker has signed a contract extension with Boston United.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Jakemans Stadium for a third spell this summer, the winger netting 11 times in 38 appearances this campaign.

Walker is currently signed up until summer 2020, along with teammates George Willis, Brad Abbott, Jay Rollins, Andi Thanoj and Nicky Wroe.

In total, former Rotherham United youngster Walker has made 45 starts, 21 substitute appearances and scored 15 goals or the Pilgrims.