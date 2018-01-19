Brogan happy to play the joker at Boston United... as long as it gets results

Stephen Brogan says he is happy to play the joker if it helps Boston United climb the National League North table.

The experienced full back was drafted in from league rivals North Ferriby last month.

Following his recruitment, manager Craig Elliott stated that he felt the former Rotherham United man’s ability to raise a few laughs in the dressing room was just as important as his ability on the pitch.

“I suppose I’ve got that joker tag a little bit, but the main thing is performing on the pitch,” Brogan said.

“If I can do my bit, which I’m confident I will do, and If I can help the young lads on and off the pitch, then we can build a good team spirit.

“I’d love to play a big part in that.”

Brogan was allowed to move south of the Humber following changes in the Ferriby boardroom, with the club looking towards building a more youthful squad structure.

“I spoke to Craig and he said he was looking at me anyway, so we managed to get something sorted,” Brogan added.

“I couldn’t wait to get started.

“I’m 29. I’m not a young kid.

“I’ve been about a bit, but this is a great club, it always has been.

“The gaffer knows what he wants and I think we need to get pushing as high as we can up the table this year.

“I think next season we’ll have a real push for promotion.”

Boston travel to face Ferriby on Saturday (KO 3pm).