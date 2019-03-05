Brown crowned East Midlands champion

Coby Brown is the East Midlands champion.

The Boston ABC fighter earned the honour boxing in the 60-63kg category, and will now represent the East Midlands in the pre-quarter final stage in Nottingham against Tyne Tees and Wear on Sunday.

Coby won the Midlands final in Leicester on Sunday, facing Kai Green of Clifton ABC.

The fight began at a good pace and Coby shaded the round.

Halfway into the second round Green hit a wall and the Bostonian sensed blood, exerting clever pressure to get the better of the exchanges.

Into the final round, Coby had his most successful spell and his superior fitness began to show as he earned the unanimous victory.

Clubmate Dylan Harmon was in action in Nottingham on Friday evening, matched against current East Midlands belt holder Barney Stretton of the Phoenix ABC on his home show.

It was the first time Harmon had fought three three-minute rounds, Dylan soaking up the warly pressure well.

Stretton took the round but was breathing heavily.

Combination punches were working for Harmon in the second round and in the third Stretton was beginning to persistently hold.

But the home fighter claimed the decision on this occasion.

In action at St Ives, Cambridgeshire, was youngster Reece Morris.

Taking part in his first competitive bout against fellow southpaw Noah Lee, Reece boxed with good aggression and used good head movement to evade the taller Lee’s long range attacks.

In a tight affair Lee got the decision.