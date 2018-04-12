BROWNE ON THE BALL: It’s win-win for Boston United as teammates battle it out for the title

Boston United can still have a huge say in the destination of the National League North title - and that could mean delirium and devastation for two members of the squad.

The Pilgrims are preparing to face the division’s two title-chasers in the space of four days next week, Tuesday’s arrival of Harrogate Town followed by the following Saturday’s trip to Salford City.

And you can bet that Jake Beesley and Ben Middleton would both love to have their say in what could effectively be a six-point swing at the top of the table.

The two loanees have both made it clear that their focus remains on doing the best for Boston United, but I have no doubt that in the back of their minds the teammates are desperate to get one over each other and help their parent club seal promotion as champions.

Salford striker Beesley and Town defender Middleton - who has previously won promotion from this division with North Ferriby - have both been excellent additions to the Pilgrims squad, but as they’re on the books of full-time clubs they still spend much of their week training with their employers.

Do you not think that those teammates who they have played alongside this season are having a few words, asking for a big favour?

Both could still be handed a winners’ medal if their club finishes ton top.

Of course, the terms of both loans means the two players will be forced to sit out of one of the contests, Middleton unable to face Harrogate and Beesley forced to sit in the stands for the contest against the Ammies.

But it is against their parent club’s rivals where both have the opportunity to do the damage.

Beesley has his chance first against Town on a night when Salford travel to Southport.

Four days later and it’s the turn of Middleton as his club make the trip to Bradford Park Avenue.

A matchwinning performance from either player could see them add the National League North title to their CV.

Both will be up for it. Both will be desperate to do some damage to their rivals.

And that can only make it win-win for the Pilgrims.