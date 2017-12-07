BROWNE ON THE BALL: It was a massive win for Boston United... but now they need to back it up

Just a quick glance at the National League North table and the enormity of Boston United’s victory over York City becomes apparent.

With the Pilgrims trailing 1-0 at half time, thanks to Adriano Moke’s stunner, and Nuneaton expected to leave out-of-form North Ferriby with three points, it seemed as if the gap between second-bottom and those above was going to grow even greater.

Jordan Keane celebrates. Picture: Sarah Washbourn/www.yellowbellyphotos.com

But a second 45 minutes, packed with fight, spirit and desire ensured the Pilgrims headed back down the tunnel to the soundtrack of deserved cheers and applause.

Jordan Keane’s strike was smashed home with meaning, while James Clifton’s run, which led to the matchwinning penalty, was every bit as confident as Ashley Hemmings’ cool finish from 12 yards.

When Boston walked off the pitch things felt good.

When the other results filtered in, things looked even better.

James Clifton.

United now sit within three points of the five teams immediately above them.

Success against Southport - a side without a win in 15 (but let’s not tempt fate, eh?) - on Saturday would see them leapfrog their opponents.

It may even bring them out of the bottom three.

If results go Boston’s way elsewhere, a win may also bring them to within three points of mid-table in this ridiculously tight bottom half.

But it’s easy to look at the standings and think ‘what if’, just as it’s no bother to clutch a freshly-bought lottery ticket and start planning which Caribbean island you’ll start inviting your heroes to join you on for the biggest party the world has ever known.

There’s no harm in thinking big or reaching for the stars.

Boston have to be doing that right now, otherwise they might as well start making travel arrangements for a day out in Coalville next year.

But the main thing is backing up Saturday’s win with another. And another.

Points win prizes and so often this season we’ve seen a promising performance deliver nothing more than hope for the next week.

Undoubtedly, this squad is good enough to climb the table.

And if they can replicate the ruthlessness in front of goal and the ability to shut out rivals at the other end, just as they showed at the weekend, then things will come good.

As United left the pitch on Saturday things felt good.

A repeat this week and they’ll feel 10 times better.