BROWNE ON THE BALL: Maybe it’s time unwanted guests Boston United held their own party?

Don’t you hate feeling like an unwanted guest? Sadly, it’s becoming the norm for Boston United fans.

On Saturday some of the away supporters hung around and politely applauded as Salford City hoisted the National League North winners’ trophy aloft.

That’s the fourth time in seven seasons the Pilgrims have found themselves at someone else’s title-winning shindig, unwanted extras jealously salivating like a hungry beggar slumped outside a kebab house.

When someone else’s joy comes at your expense, it’s easy - perhaps natural - to go all green-eyed.

But among those celebrating the Ammies’ success at Moor Lane was Carl Piergianni, and I didn’t begrudge him that moment for one second.

Pidge was, of course, a member of Boston United’s 2014-15 and 2015-6 squads, hard-working, likeable entertainers who suffered back-to-back heartbreak in the play-off semi-finals.

It was a bloodied and bandaged Piergianni who had a penalty saved against Chorley and, the following year, played on with a smashed nose as North Feriby (whatever happened to them?) completed their great turnaround.

After watching him go close twice I was delighted to see the defender ensure it was third-time lucky at the weekend, even if the megabucks Salford story was as much a formality as Fylde’s title-win at the Jakemans Stadium 12 months earlier.

In the same way I was equally as excited for Scott Garner to win the play-offs with Halifax, for Rene Steer to head south and win that promotion with Maidenhead and Kaine Felix, Dayle Southwell and Zak Mills get deserved opportunities to test themselves at higher levels.

Those Pilgrims squads were fist-pumping, heart-flickering joys to watch.

And as much as it feels like a huge loss that they didn’t move upwards together, those players more than deserved their chances to progress - another name ticked of the list this week.

Of course, there are two ways to react when you watch others’ success: you can sulk or be inspired.

After his side watched Salford’s joy first hand, Craig Elliott suggested the moment could be used as a motivational tool for next season.

He’s not the first manager to say that.

Jason Lee said similar at Hyde’s party in 2012 and promptly watched Chester repeat the trick the following year.

Adam Murray wanted Fylde’s title win at the Jakemans to encourage those who remained in his squad. It didn’t.

But what Elliott has at his disposal that the others didn’t is a squad that has been showing the type of form capable of putting in a genuine challenge.

Who knows, maybe Boston can hold their own party next year?