BROWNE ON THE BALL: Will it be a happy Easter as Boston United attempt to end the what-might-have-beens?

Perhaps we should have all seen the warning signs early on.

Two games which have quite simply summed up Boston United’s season arrived back-to-back early on in the campaign.

Two 1-1 draws - at home to Nuneaton Town at the end of August and away at Kidderminster Harriers in the opening week of September - may have come under a different manager, taking control of a barely recognisable squad, but the example they set can still be seen to this day.

The draw with Nuneaton saw the Pilgrims bizarrely squander chances and then get caught out by an individual error late on as teenage substitute Mitchell Glover forced home from close range.

Were it nor for Brad McGowan bundling home a stoppage-time leveller then that performance would probably have gone down as the most wasteful of the campaign.

Then, five days later at Aggborough it was more of the same - Harriers gifted a goal before Kabongo Tshimanga somehow rescued a point for the Pilgrims.

Kabongo Tshimanga netted at Kidderminster.

But, in between those finishes, United again threw away a golden opportunity as Adam Chapman’s weak penalty was comfortably beaten away.

There have been far too many what-could-have-beens for Boston this season.

It was the same story at home to Darlington and FC United and on the road at Bradford Park Avenue, Tamworth, Curzon Ashton and Stockport.

Knife-edge games where fine margins - poor finishing, silly mistakes - have proven the difference between an outside punt at the play-offs and a relegation battle.

Adam Chapman saw a penalty saved at Aggborough.

Now, this Easter weekend, Boston find themselves set to face Kidderminster and Nuneaton yet again.

The personnel, from dug-out to turf, is different, so there will be no talk of attempting to right wrongs.

But those early lessons need to be heeded as the Pilgrims find themselves scrapping for survival.

At the business end of the campaign an error could prove costly, a fluffed strike equally so.

For much of this season, United have been close, but not quite.

Now they need to be the real deal if they want to edge away from trouble.

Happy Easter?