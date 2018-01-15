Burnley’s Harry Limb joins Boston United’s Vince and Yeomans at Matlock Town

Harry Limb has joined Matlock Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old Old Leake footballer, who is currently part of Premier League Burnley’s under 23s squad, has joined the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Gladiators.

There he has linked up with former Boston United youth teammate Harry Vince and Pilgrim Jan Yeomans, who have also joined on loan.

Limb, who has also featured for Northern Ireland Under 19s, Vince and Yeomans all featured in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Mickleover Sports.