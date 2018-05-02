Call me! Elliott says players should be phoning Boston United desperate to be given a chance

Craig Elliott says players hungry for success should be picking up the phone and begging for a chance at Boston United.

Now the National League North campaign is over, the Pilgrims manager will turn his attention to reshaping his squad for an assault on promotion.

And instead of wasting his time with the demands and hyperbole that comes with dealing with agents, Elliott wants to build a squad packed with hungry talent.

“I’m not a big fan of going through agents,” he told The Standard. “I’d rather talk to the player direct.

“I think it’s important that you get the players who want to play at Boston.

“There should be people ringing me.

“I do believe it’s a big club and it should be privilege to play here. These are the people I want.

“I’ve got people I want to talk to, who I think will improve Boston.

“The open market of non-league means things sometimes take time, but we want to get things done quickly.”

Elliott is adamant that a stand-out CV still isn’t enough to earn anyone a contract at the Jakemans Stadium.

Part of the reason he wants to cut out the middle man is his belief that a player’s character is every bit as important as his ability.

“It takes you a long way,” the manager said.

“We need that winning mentality. Meeting the player and getting a feel for them is important - we must get our recruitment right.”

While Elliott is keen to strengthen his team, he believes that the squad will only need a few tweaks if his curent crop of players agree to extend their stays in Lincolnshire.

He continued: “There is a platform, if the players I want to keep agree to stay. That’s what we need to sort out first and foremeost.

“Obviously, as we know, the summer can bring up all sorts of surprises.

“But I hope there’s enough of a platform here to build on next year.

“We’re about three experienced, good players short of being a play-off side.

“I’d like to keep 70-80 per cent of this squad and add a few more. Not a massive overhaul, but a few additions.”