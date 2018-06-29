Callum Johnson wants to break America as the Boston boxer prepares for world title fight against Artur Beterbiev

Callum Johnson wants to make Artur Beterbiev see stars - and stripes - when they go toe-to-toe in their world title fight.

Boston boxer Johnson will challenge the Russian for his IBF light heavyweight title on October 6.

But it is the confirmation that the bout will take place in the USA which has currently got Johnson excited.

“It’s a boyhood dream coming true, I’m buzzing about it,” the British and Commonwealth champ told The Standard.

“I remember being a kid and me and my mates would put four coats down on the floor to make corners of the ring and pretend we were fighting for world titles in America.

“I used to love staying up to watch British fighters fight for titles in the States. Now it’s my turn and that’s a great feeling.”

The venue has not been named yet, although New York and Chicago have both been mooted for the showdown.

Johnson was due to box in America in 2015, on the undercard of Andre Ward and Paul Smith’s fight at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, but an opponent failed to show.

The 32-year-old’s last two fights have both been for titles, and now Johnson is gunning to make it three in a row as his late dad Paul’s words will finally ring true.

“When I was 13 my dad told me I would fight for a world title,” he added.

“I know there are a lot of deluded dads out there but he always believed in me.

“It’s good to know the man was right.

“I always knew I would get there but it’s been a long journey.”

Johnson and Beterbiev, 33, will both put their unbeaten pro records on the line, with the Boston boxer confident he can get one over the reigning world champion and favourite.

He said: “I honestly believe that on my day I can beat anyone in the world.

“He’s a beats, but I’m confident in my ability.”