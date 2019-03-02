Can Boston United add to their impressive home record against Telford?

Boston United host AFC Telford United today, looking to keep their good home record against the Bucks in tact.

It has been more than eight years since the Pilgrims were beaten at home by Telford, a 1-0 defeat in February 2011.

Since then Boston have recorded three wins and a draw at the Jakemans Stadium.

Shane Sutton was on target to earn the Bucks three points in Shropshire when the two sides met earlier this season.

But in Lincolnshire it has been a different story.

Last season Ashley Hemmings netted the only goal of the game in the final match of the season.

The 2016-17 campaign saw Boston record a 3-0 win, with Jay Rollins bagging a brace and Mani Dieseruvwe also on target.

Carl Piergianni secured a 1-0 win in Boston in the 2015-16 campaign while the 1-1 draw in August 2013 is best remembered for Peter Bore’s rasping 40 yard drive which earned the hosts a share of the spoils.

Since AFC Telford were formed in 2004 the Pilgrims and Bucks have met 13 times, with Boston winning six, Telford claiming four victories and three contests being drawn.

Against Telford in both their guises, the Pilgrims have recorded 15 home wins and eight draws, suffering five defeats.

Telford currently sit sixth in the National League North, four places and six points ahead of Craig Elliott’s side.

Kick off will be at 3pm.