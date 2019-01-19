Can Boston United make home advantage count? Pilgrims loook for Leamington revenge

Boston United want to begin making home advantage count... beginning with today’s arrival of Leamington.

The Pilgrims have struggled with home advantage at the Jakemans Stadium this season, having picked up 16 points from 13 contests.

United have fared slightly better on the road as they have won 18 points from 12 away matches in the National League North.

But after recording five victories and a draw down York Street, they are keen to start claiming more wins in front of the home support.

“I can’t put my finger on it,” manager Craig Elliott said of his side’s home form.

“But we’ve got a chance to get another win this Saturday.”

Opponents Leamington left Boston with a narrow 1-0 victory this season and, like their hosts, they have fared slightly better on the road this term.

They have collected 16 points from 13 away games (four wins, four draws) compared to 15 points from 12 home games (three wins, six draws).

Saturday’s match kicks off at 3pm.