Character, experience and pedigree! Craig Elliott on his new Boston United signings

Craig Elliott believes his new signings will add needed strength to the Boston United squad.

The new boss swooped to bring in left-sided utility player Stephen Brogan from North Ferriby, plus midfielder Brad Abott from Buxton and Spalding United defender Paul Walker.

Brad Abbott.

That takes his tally of United acquistions to six, after also bringing in loanees Reece Thompson from Guiseley, plus Adam Curry (Hull City) and Kyron Stabana (Derby County).

Brogan has previously turned out for Rotherham United, Alfreton Town, Stalybridge Celtic, Guiseley, Forest Green Rovers, Gainsborough Trinity and North Ferriby United.

And with the hand injury which ruled him out of the 2-1 victory over York City no-longer a problem, the 29-year-old could be in line to make his Pilgrims debut against Southport - another of his ex employers - on Saturday.

“It’s a no-brainer really,” Elliott said.

Stephen Brogan. NNL-171028-195454009

“We need a bit of experience and a character,”

“That’s what he adds in the dressing room.

“Hopefully, he can pass on his experience.

“He can play a few positions as well.”

Walker got a taste of the action against York as he replaced Jamie McGuire in the second half.

Elliott believes that Walker, a former Grimsby Town youngster, brings a know-how of the defensive role to the club.

He added: “He’s a consistent defender and he knows how to defend.

“I felt we lacked a few out and out defenders, and he gives us that.

“He’s got good pedigree as well.”

Completing the trio is midfielder Abbott, who Elliott attempted to sign for Shaw Lane in the summer.

He finally got his man and hopes his new signing can have his say in unlocking opposing defences.

“Brad’s somebody I tried to get to my old club,” Elliott continued.

“He’s at a good age, he likes to get on the ball and set up goals and score goals.

“He’s not a luxury player. He likes to work hard and he’s exactly the type of player I want to bring to Boston.”

Abbott could also make his debut this weekend as Boston host the Sandgrounders.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

United have launched their half season ticket offer which allows supporters to watch the final 10 home matches of the season at a discounted price.

The half season tickets will get under way with the visit of Gainsborough Trinity on Boxing Day and include the final-day fixture against AFC Telford United.

Purchasing a United half season ticket offers savings on match-by-match purchases.

To buy a half season ticket, visit the United ticket office in-person or call (01205) 364406.

Prices for the Mick George Stand are: Adult - £130, Concessions - £95, under 16s - £45.

Terracing prices: Adult - £110, concessions - £85, under 16s - £35.