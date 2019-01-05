Chettle in, Rowe out! Now can Boston United turn draws into victories as they host Altrincham?

Boston United are looking to turn draws into victories as they host Altrincham this afternoon.

The Pilgrims conceded late goals in their past two matches to see victories become stalemates.

And Craig Elliott wants his squad to learn from those two contests.

“If we beat Bradford and Alfreton they we’re flying,” the manager said, thinking of what might have been.

“But it’s two unbeaten and we’ve got to look to the positives and build from there.”

Loan signing Callum Chettle could make his debut for Boston this afternoon, and would become the 42nd player to represent the club this term if he does.

But there will be no Danny Rowe after it was announced the striker has left the club by mutual consent.

Goals from Nathan Arnold and Adam Marriott saw United win 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Moss Lane earlier this season.

Dean Watson - who sent off George Willis and Ben Middleton in the Pilgrims’s 1-0 defeat at Darlington this campaign - will be the match referee.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.