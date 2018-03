Reece Thompson netted the only goal of the game as Boston United ended their winless run at Chorley.

Thompson gave the Pilgrims a 10th-minute lead, slotting beyond Matt Urwin following some clever play from Jake Beesley.

And despite the Magpies creating chances, the away side stood firm with keeper Jon Stewart earning his first clean sheet for the club.

The victory ends Boston’s five-game winless streak, and sees them sit 15th in the table, five points clear of the bottom three.