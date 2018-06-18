Coaching role for world record-breaking keeper Paul Bastock

Paul Bastock will take on his first coaching role next season.

The Boston United all-time appearance record holder, having turned out 679 times for the Pilgrims, will return to former club Kettering Town to work as the Poppies’ goalkeeping coach.

Forty-eight-year-old Bastock, who still lives in Boston, hung up his gloves earlier this year after making a world record 1,277 competitive appearances between the sticks.

After retriring in May, Bastock, nicknamed Bazza, told The Standard he was hopeful of landing a coaching role.