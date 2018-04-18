Craig Elliott once questioned whether he made the right choice moving to Boston United, but Harrogate win has helped erase any doubt

After taking charge of Boston United for the first time, Craig Elliott questioned whether he had made the right decision.

The manager had won three promotions in four seasons with Shaw Lane but decided it was time to quit the Ducks for a fresh challenge.

However, after seeing his new side comfortably beaten 3-1 at title-chasing Harrogate Town, a club he won promotion with as a player, November’s league table didn’t make pleasant viewing.

The Pilgrims were second-bottom of the National League North and four points adrift of safety while his previous club were a handful of places below, in a title race one division lower in the pyramid.

Had he swapped a chance of more silverware for a tiring slog for safety?

The answer turned out to be a firm no as, 21 matches later, any cause for concern has been wiped from Elliott’s mind after watching his rejuvented squad put in one of the finest performances in recent memory to claim a 3-0 success against the very same team that first planted those seeds of doubt.

“I think it’s a point of reflection for me, my first game was against Harrogate and I was thinking that I’ve made a big decision here to move from a team that was doing well,” Elliott admitted.

“I was thinking it was a big job with us sat second-bottom.

“It’s nice to have the upside today where we’ve played well and beat them.”

Those 21 league matches have seen the Pilgrims pick up 37 points, registering 11 wins and four draws, to currently sit 10th in the table, their highest position of the season to date.

“It happened a lot quicker than I thought it would,” said Elliott, who was quick to share the praise.

“That’s the thing, we were four points adrift. So to be safe with four games to go is credit to the players. They’ve been fantastic.

“I’m a big believer that you make your own luck, and the hard work and determination we’ve shown over the months paid us back.”