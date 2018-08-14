Craig Westcarr is ‘buzzing’ to be at Boston United... after being dumped by text

Craig Westcarr is feeling the love at Boston United... after being dumped by text.

The former Nottingham Forest and Portsmouth striker made his Pilgrims debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win at FC United of Manchester, after signing for the club the previous day.

Westcarr – who scored 34 National League North goals in the previous two seasons with Alfreton – joined Kettering Town in the summer and, following a full pre-season with the Poppies, expected to be plying his trade in the Southern Premier League.

But a shock text message from manager Marcus Law told him he was no longer in the club’s plans.

“You think you’re going to be playing for another team, looking forward to the season and everything gets put back through text, which ain’t great,” the 33-year-old explained. “Before I know it I was training here Thursday and the manager says he wants me in. I’m buzzing to get going.”

Elliott was among a number of managers who contacted Westcarr about his availability earlier in the summer, but the striker had previously rebuffed those advances.

“Other clubs are coming in and asking what the situation is, and you’re being loyal to the club and the new manager, you don’t expect that before you kick off,” he added.

“He told me I could leave through text. I did a full pre-season, then he just said: ‘I need you to go out and get games’.”

Elliott, however, got his man at the second attempt, and Westcarr believes the grass could well be greener at the Jakemans Stadium.

He told The Standard: “My head’s at Boston now. I’m looking forward to it and focusing on playing a part.

“It makes your decision to move somewhere a lot easier when the manager’s got confidence in you. I just have to repay him now.

“The move here feels right and I feel comfortable. After training I asked myself: ‘What was I doing playing that low?’

“Training’s better here. It’s a better standard, beter organisation.

“No disrespect to Kettering, but it comes with the territory. Higher calibre, better manager.”

United host Nuneaton this evening (KO 7.45pm).