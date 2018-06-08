Defender McCombe signs for Boston United... 11 years after first agreeing to join

Defender John McCombe has joined Boston United, 11 years after first attempting to sign.

McCombe was set to link up with the Pilgrims on loan in March 2007 to aid their League Two survival fight, only to have the switch vetoed because of United’s financial issues.

However, Craig Elliott has convinced the 33-year-old centre back - who ended last season with National League North play-off winners Harrogate Town - to finally make the move to Lincolnshire.

McCombe has previously played for Huddersfield Town, Hereford United, Port Vale, Mansfield Town, York City, Macclesfield Town and Chester.

He is the brother of Lincoln City player-coach Jamie.