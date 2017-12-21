Defender Middleton joins Boston United on loan

Boston United have signed defender Ben Middleton on loan, the National League website has announced.

The central defender has joined from National League North rivals Harrogate Town for an initial month’s stay.

The 22-year-old has National League experience with North Ferriby United and has also turned out for Scarborough Athletic.

Middleton - who has been on the books of Doncaster Rovers and Hull City as a youth - is the club’s fourth loan signing, with Adam Curry (Hull), Reece Thompson (Guiseley) and Kyron Stabana (Derby County) also with the club.

A side is allowed to name a maximum of five loanees in a matchday squad at one time.

He will be eligible to feature in Saturday’s trip to Alfreton Town (KO 3pm).