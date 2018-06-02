Done deal! Boston United sign serial winner Nathan Arnold

Boston United manager Craig Elliott has sent out a message of intent by signing Nathan Arnold.
The former Mansfield Town, Lincoln City and Grimsby Town attacker is the first fresh face to pen a deal with the Pilgrims this summer.
Arnold is no stranger to success, scoring at Wembley to secure the Mariners' 2016 National League Play-Off final victory.
But the 30-year-old's medal haul doesn't end there.
One-time England C international Arnold has won the Conference North title with Alfreton, Conference Premier Play-Off final and FA Trophy with Cambridge United and National League title with Lincoln.
He also netted the injury-time winner for the Red Imps in their FA Cup replay success against Championship side Ipswich Town in January 2017, also had a loan spell at Salford City as they won the National League North title last season.