Done deal means that Abbott can have focus

Brad Abbott knows he can concentrate on beginning the season in top form instead of worrying about his future.

The Boston United midfielder is under contract for the 2018-19 campaign after joining the club from Buxton in December.

And Abbott believes that having a secure future means he can put all his energies into getting sharp for another season in the National League North.

“It makes things a lot easier for me,” he said.

“Oviously, you’re not constantly thinking about what you’ll be doing next year.

“In terms of next season, I’m concentrating on that now.”

While only a handful of Pilgrims are committed to the cause next season, Abbott has every faith that manager Craig Elliott can build a strong squad of contenders.

“I think we’ve shown, second half of last season, we’ve been in play-off form,” he added. “Who knows where we can end up? We’re striving to finish as high as possible.

“I think we’d be silly not to go for those play-offs, at least.”

Abbott started all 22 of United’s games since his debut on December 16, only being substituted in three of those contests.

And after playing 13 of those contests in the final two months of the campaign, he admitted he needed to take a break before getting back into training.

“At the end of the season everyone’s tired,”he said.

“We have a well-deserved rest, but after that it’s about pushing on in terms of how well we could do next season, and that will make us all be wanting to work hard in the summer.”

Boston were second-bottom when Abbott joined the club and, although he had faith in manager Craig Elliott, he still believes that ending the season in ninth and in with a narrow chance of a play-off spot until the final afternoon of the campaign was a phenomenal effort.

“We had a couple of hiccups along the way, but all-in-all we had a fantastic second half of the season,” the midfielder continued.

“We just need to push on and really go for it next season now.”