Door remains open for Margetts at Boston United - Elliott

The door will remain open for Jonny Margetts at Boston United, says manager Craig Elliott.

The striker has joined Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity on a three-month loan deal.

However, Elliott says he wouldn’t rule out the striker returning if it suited both parties.

“It’s one of those, if he does well and both sides want him back here, then that’s an option,” he told The Standard.

Former Scunthorpe United and Lincoln City attacker Margetts joined Boston in the summer after two injury-hampered seasons.

And while the player needs game time to get back to his best, he has fallen further down the pecking order at York Street.

“He’s been aware for the last three or four weeks I wanted him to find a new club,” Elliott added of the attacker who made four starts and two appearances off the bench but is yet to score for Boston.

“Gainsborough came in last week. Hopefully, it’s a good opportunity for him.

“He didn’t hit the ground running at Boston and he needs a run of games, that’s best for his career.”