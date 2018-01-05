Double swoop! Boston United sign Shaw Lane pair Qualter and Stewart

Boston United have announced the signings of keeper Jon Stewart and defender Ryan Qualter.

The duo have most recently been on the books of manager Craig Elliott’s former club Shaw Lane.

Central defender Qualter has previous experience with fellow National League North outfit Bradford Park Avenue.

Qualter will offer cover after Brad McGowan faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Stewart will rival George Willis for the number one jersey.

He has also played for BPA, and his other former clubs include Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Burnley, Alfreton Town and Worksop.

Both will be eligible to feature against Tamworth tomorrow.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.