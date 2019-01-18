Drawing first blood can see Boston United put the Brakes on Leamington - Elliott

Craig Elliott believes that scoring first is the key to beating Leamington.

The Boston United boss has suffered back-to-back defeats against the Brakes as Pilgrims boss, a 2-0 loss at the New Windmill Ground in August and a frustrating 1-0 reverse at the Jakemans Stadium last season where a dogged defensive display from the away side ended United’s nine-game unbeaten run.

“I’ve watched them three or four times this year, they don’t change, they sit in and just love defending,” Elliott said.

“They love to counter attack and nick a goal.

“Fair play to them, I think they know what they need to do to stay in this league and they’re good at it.

“It’s another difficult game.”

However, Elliott believes his side have the ability to get the better of their guests.

He added: “That’s key against them, you need to take your chances and get that first goal to make them come out.

“If they get the first goal it’s hard to win against them as you open yourselves up.

“But it’s another hard game, this league’s crazy.

“The good thing about it is every Saturday you fancy yourselves to win a game of football.”

The Brakes currently have former Pilgrims striker Colby Bishop in their ranks.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.