Dream big! Nathan Arnold says he is at Boston United to win promotion

Serial-winner Nathan Arnold says he’s arrived at Boston United to earn another promotion.

The 30-year-old has a CV most footballers can only dream of, but he says he’s still hungry for more.

Arnold has won promotions with Grimsby Town, Lincoln City, Cambridge United and Alfreton Town, and also had a brief spell on loan at Salford City during last season’s National League North title triumph.

And as the Pilgrims kick off their league campaign with the arrival of Gusieley on Saturday (KO 3pm), followed by Tuesday’s trek to Leamington (KO 7.45pm), Arnold wants to hit the ground running at his new club.

“My mindset, my attitude, whichever club I’ve played for, it’s always been to leave the club better than I found it. That’s what happened at Grimsby and Lincoln,” the summer signing told The Standard.

“It’s no different now. I’ve played for three Lincolnshire clubs, Grimsby, Lincoln and Boston now, and the potential this club has is the same as those clubs.”

Arnold’s success in the game hasn’t come easily, and he knows the only way to earn glory is a combination of graft and desire.

“It’s up to us as a group to show what we’re about, work hard and believe that’s possible,” he continued.

“If we can get this stadium packed week-in, week-out, there’s no reason we can’t do well.

“We’ve got to dream big and look at challenging this season.”

Following a summer rebuild, manager Craig Elliott is expecting big things this season.

After joining the Pilgrims midway through the previous campaign and helping them pull away from the bottom two, he now wants to return to life at the other end of the table, where he had secured three promotions in four seasons with Shaw Lane.

When asked what he wanted from the campaign, Elliott said: “To be competitive and win games of football.

“That’s what I’m used to and what I want to do.

“It’s going to be a competitive league, but we want to be in the mix in terms of winning games.”