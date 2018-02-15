Dyche wants to help fire Boston United into the play-off slots

Jack Dyche has arrived at Boston United determined to help fire the Pilgrims into the play-off places.

The 20-year-old has linked up with the club on an initial one-month youth loan from Scunthorpe United, desperate for more game time.

“I just want to get out there, be on the pitch and get minutes,” said Dyche, who has been on boss Craig Elliott’s radar previously.

“I’ve been in touch with Craig Elliott before. When I was at Ashton (United) he was at Shaw Lane and he’d seen me play there.

“He’s given us a ring and shown an interest.

“I need minutes and games so this is where I’vce come and I’m happy with it.”

Dyche (pictured) made his debut in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Curzon Ashton, and hasn’t ruled out extending his loan.

He added: “It’s a great feeling to be coming into a club doing well, hopefully I can help with that.

“If things go well I want to stay and help the lads out, hopefully get into the play-offs.”