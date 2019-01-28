‘Easy decision!’ Nicky Wroe happy to join Boston United after being told Braford Park Avenue squad were all free to leave

Nicky Wroe says joining Boston United was an ‘easy decision’ after being told the entire Bradford Park Avenue squad were being put up for grabs.

The former Barnsley, York City and Preston North End midfielder has been part of the BPA side which reached the National League North play-offs last season and spent much of this campaign on top of the table.

But Wroe told The Standard manager Mark Bower had been warned his players were free to leave the Horsfall Stadium.

“Basically, a couple of weeks ago the gaffer had a team meeting and said that, instead of getting backing, he was getting his budget cut and that everybody would have their name circulated at the request of the chairman and people above him,” Wroe said.

“He was obliged to inform us as soon as anybody came in. It’s real strange, I’ve never encountered it before.

“Basically, they’ve come out and said behind the scenes they’re not ready to go up. But when are you ready to go up? What does that say to the players?”

Despite spending much of the campaign in top spot, Park Avenue have dropped to fourth in the table, 11 points off leaders Chorley and failing to register a win in their past six games.

But after making his Pilgrims debut in Saturday’s 5-4 win at Gusieley, Wroe says he is looking forward to helping Craig Elliott and assistant Lee Stratford push for the play-offs.

“I’m happy to be here, I know Strats and I’ve seen what Craig’s done in recent years.” added Wroe, who has won promotions with Torquay United and Shrewsbury Town and skippered FC Halifax Town to victory in the 2016 FA Trophy .

“They came in and got it over the line pretty quickly.

“It was an easy decision to make to be at a club that’s wanting to be ambitious, four points off the play-offs.

“What we did at Bradford, there’s no reason that can’t be replicated with this club.”

Elliott attempted to bring Wroe to Boston in the summer, and in a case of better-late-than-never he finally got his man.

“We had a brief chat in the summer but I decided to stay with Bradford,” Wroe added.

“It was a bit of loyalty really, Mark Bower was really good to me.

“Hearing that news (at BPA), I was uncertain. As soon as I heard about the interest I spoke to the wife. I’m looking forward to it.”