Elliot expects squad rotation at Boston United ahead of final promotion push

Craig Elliott says new Boston United signings Jonathan Wafula and Jack Dyche will find themselves in the thick of the action as the Pilgrims prepare for two months of squad rotation.

Due to scheduled opponents being involved in the FA Trophy, Saturday’s home clash against Leamington will be United’s final National League North match of February.

This means a backlog where Boston will now play seven times in March and six times in April, and Elliott knows that will mean utilising his whole squad.

“March is hanging in the back of my mind,” he said.

“We’ve got a really heavy schedule, away games against top-seven teams.

“I’m fully expecting to be needing to use more players than I’m using at the minute.”

Wafula and Dyche both linked up with the Pilgrims last week.

Twenty-year-old Dyche, a former Bradford Park Avenue and Ashton Town attacker, has joined the club on an initial month-long youth loan from Scunthorpe United.

Midfielder Wafula played under Elliott at Shaw Lane and has joined from Gainsborough Trinity. The 23-year-old has also been on the books of Chesterfield and Worksop.

He could make his debut this weekend, after coming back from a ligament injury.

“Jack’s a good, young player who can play a few positions. Left, right and up front,” the manager continued.

“He’s scored a few goals in the league below and he buys into the work-rate and hunger I’ve spoken about before.

“I’m hoping he can do that for us.”

Elliott also believes Wafula failed to do himself justice with Trinity and can offer more this season.

“I won a league title with Jono and I know how versatile he can be,” Elliott continued.

“I know him better than what he’s done at Gainsborough and he can add some height. He’s good in the air.”

Saturday’s contest at the Jakemans Stadium will see the Pilgrims looking to claim a league double at the expense of the Brakes.

The Pilgrims recorded their first away win of the campaign at the New Windmill Ground in November, winning 2-0.