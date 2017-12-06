Elliott believes his new signings will bring fight to Boston United

Craig Elliott believes that his hat-trick of new signings can bring more fight to the Boston United squad.

The past week has seen the Pilgrims boss add to his ranks with midfielder Brad Abbott from Buxton, former Grimsby Town and Spalding United defender Paul Walker and utility man Stephen Brogan, who has joined from National League North basement side North Ferriby.

While Walker and Abbott have arrived from teams further down the footballing pyramid, Elliott believes they have the nouse and battling qualities needed to help the club succeed.

“No disrespect to lads out of academies, but they don’t know what non-league football’s about, a lot of them,” Elliott said.

“These lads from lower leagues are good players.

“We can’t be too snobby about where they’ve come from because I’ve played against them, I’ve seen them play. There are more than enough players from divisions below us good enough to play here.

“There are some cracking players and I have no qualms about signing anybody if I think they’re good enough.”

Walker made his debut in Saturday’s 2-1 win over York City, while injured Brogan - who Elliott believes has a wealth of experience and character to pass on - and Abbot, whose deal wasn’t completed in time, were unable to feature.

The new Boston boss has also added to his backroom staff, linking up with Darren Smith, Lee Stratford and goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence.

Former coaches Karl Hawley and Dave McCarthy have both left the club.

Also moving on is defender Liam Wakefield, while midfielder Jack Broadhead has joined Buxton on a month’s loan.

“There’s nothing personal,” Elliott said of the departures.

“This club, without being disrespectful, hasn’t been in a great place over the last 15 months so there’s something not right.

“This is why I’m here, to try to make sure we go in the right direction. It won’t happen overnight, but it’s what’s needed.”