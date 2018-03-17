Elliott challenges Boston United fringe players to ‘kick on’ the Pilgrims against Red Rebels

Craig Elliott has challenged his Boston United side to get back to winning ways as they host FC United of Manchester this afternoon.

The Red Rebels arrive at the Jakemans Stadium out of form, recording no goals and just one point in their past five league contests.

“We want to get back to winning ways as quickly as we can,” said Elliott, whose squad are currently without a win in three.

“Every game is difficult. The league’s so tight and nobody can be comfortable.

“The games are all finely balanced.”

The Pilgrims will be without Ben Middleton and Andi Thanoj who both begin three-match bans following their red cards at York City.

“It’s a massive blow. It’s horrendous to be honest,” Elliott said.

“It’s difficult to accept but it’s football and you have to move on and try to get over those obstacles.”

striker Reece Thompson will return from suspension and Jonathan Wafula, who made his debut from the bench at Bootham Crescent, may also be in line for a first start.

“He won a few headers and tackles which he does well, and he’s good at set-pieces,” the manager said of Wafula.

“It’s good for him to get a little run out.

“We’ve missed Reece and we’ve got people in the squad who can come in, but they’ll have to show their worth now as it’s going to be a tricky period.

“Things change quickly in football and it only takes an injury or suspension for that to happen.

“It’s up to the lads to come in and try to stake a claim and kick us on.”

Boston were beaten 2-1 at Broadhurst Park in August, Adam Chapman grabbing aa late consolation for the Pilgrims.

Kick off will be at 3pm.