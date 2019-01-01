Elliott challenges Boston United to begin 2019 with a bang at Alfreton Town

Craig Elliott has challenged Boston United to begin 2019 with a bang - and set themselves on their way to an improved second half to the season.

The Pilgrims travel to face Alfreton Town today, a week after their 1-0 Boxing Day home defeat to the Reds.

And Elliott believes a positive result, added to Saturday’s 2-2 draw with leaders Bradford Park Avenue, will give his side a launchpad.

“I look at some of the teams, Alfreton and others got points to start their runs,” he said.

“The runs don’t start by winning and beating top of the league 4-0, they start with small building blocks.

“I think Alfreton got a draw against Stockport, Stockport drew with Altrincham.

“It’s little things that get the ball rolling. As a manager you look for improvements.”

Reece Styche netted the only goal of the game when the two sides met in Lincolnshire, making it three consecutive games in which he has scored against United.

But Elliott believes it is his side’s turn to have something to celebrate over the festive period.

He added: “They are a big, physical team. But we just said we need to win to make it a half-decent festive season.

“If we don’t it’s been a bit flat. But if we go and win it makes it more respectable as to where we are as a team.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.