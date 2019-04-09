Elliott claims some Boston United players have confirmed they’re ‘not good enough’

Craig Elliott believes some of his players have confirmed they are ‘not good enough’ to be at the club next season.

The Pilgrims boss was left dejected following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Blyth Spartans.

“I know exactly where we need to go, and all some of them in there are doing is confirming my thoughts anyway: that they’re not good enough,” Elliott said.

“The way we go about it is not good enough.

“There are still some good players in there, don’t get me wrong.

“But we need a way of playing next year that we need to be able to stick to, and we need proven Conference North players who are streetwise and know what it’s about.”

United will be keen to bounce back when they host struggling Darlington in National League North action on Saturday, the match kicking off at 3pm.