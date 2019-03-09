Elliott dedicates Boston United’s Southport wins to the fans, but admits he had a half-time ‘headloss’

Craig Elliott dedicated Boston United’s Southport win to the fans.

The Pilgrims boss was delighted with his side’s late victory, which leaves the Pilgrims six points off the play-off spots.

“I’m so pleased for the fans today. What a horrendous journey it is to travel all this way,” he said.

“They had no right to come today after the last two games.

“Just to win the game in the manner we did sends them home happy and today its for them who have travelled.

“It’s a long way to come and it wasn’t great conditions either. It’s just great to win.”

Jake Wright and Gavin Allott netted for the Pilgrims, with Nicky Walker and Allott both claiming the final touch for the late winner.

“That’s the argument in the dressing room,” Elliott added.

“Some of the other lads were saying it was an own goal by (Ryan) Astles too.

“I’ll let them sort that out.”

Although happy with the result, Elliott was left frustrated by Bradley Bauress’s opener and what appeared to be a late equaliser by Jordan Archer.

“I thought we’d thrown away the points with a disappointing goal. But we haven’t done this enough, coming back with minutes to go,” he said.

“I thought we were awful in the first 20 minutes and I lost my head at half time. I thought we travelled all this way, and to start a game in that manner. It’s just attitudes really, we needed a few home truths.

“Fair play to them, I said it’s about character and they did that.”