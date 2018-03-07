Elliott delighted by Beesley loan

Craig Elliott says loan signing Jake Beesley has everything he wants in a striker.

The 21-year-old has linked up with the Pilgrims on a month-long loan spell from National League North title chasers Salford City.

Elliott knows all about the forward’s attributes, having managed the Chesterfield youth product during a loan spell at his former club Shaw Lane.

“I’ve worked with him before and he settled in and played very well,” the United manager said.

“I like everything about him.

“I tried getting him in the summer but Salford are a big club so he chose to go there.

“He’s got everything I want in a player.

“He’s got the height in both boxes and he’s good in the air.

“But he’s also a willing runner, he’s mobile and willing to put the pressure on defenders and chase balls.

“He can adapt to play on the left or right as well, and he’s got a great touch.

“He’s the right age as well at 21.”

Beesley made 11 appearances for the Spireites before making his summer move to the Ammies.

He will be eligible to travel to face York City on Saturday (KO 3pm) as the Pilgrims begin a busy schedule of 13 matches in 50 days.

Beesley will find himself battling with Benny Igiehon, Gregg Smith, Jack Dyche and Kabongo Tshimanga for a place up front.

Reece Thompson will miss the York match due to his one-match suspension, but will be eligible for the Stockport clash.