Elliott ‘excited’ by Boston United striker Jordan Slew’s Premier League pedigree

Craig Elliott is getting excited at the prospect of what Jordan Slew could bring to Boston United.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United forward netted his first Pilgrims goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Hereford.

Jordan Slew. Photo: David Dawson.

“It was nice for Jordan Slew, I’m really pleased for him to come on and get that winner,” Elliott said.

“I thought he did really well when he came on.

“I’m excited to see what he can do.

“He’s been training very, very well and looking really good.”

Slew is short on match fitness after finding himself without a club this summer.

However, Elliott believes he will soon be back to top condition.

He added: “I’m trying to build him up a little bit in terms of his minutes.

“But, then again, he’s come on and shown glimpses of quality.”

United host Brackley Town tomorrow (KO 7.45pm).