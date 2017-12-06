Elliott finally gets his man! Brad Abbott ‘delighted’ to make Boston United switch

Craig Elliott has finally got his man after convincing Brad Abbott to join Boston United.

The Pilgrims paid an undisclosed fee to Buxton for the midfielder, who Elliott tried signing for his former club.

“Craig asked me to join Shaw Lane in the summer,” said Abbott, who watched Saturday’s win over York from the stands.

“It didn’t happen and I stayed at Buxton.

“But once he made the move he said how highly he regarded me and he thinks I can be a good fit.

“I feel I can slot straight in. I’ve got energy, I’m a ball playing midfielder and I like to try to dictate the pace.”

Abbott, who has a job in civil engineering, learned about Boston’s bid while at work last Friday.

“I got a phone call at work saying Boston had accepted a bid and I was delighted,” he added.

“I’m delighted to make the step up in terms of the higher league and to a massive club like Boston.

“I’m thankful to them for giving me an opportunity to come here.

“I can’t wait to get out there.

“It’s a massive club and you can hear and see that.

“I heard the fans chanting throughout the game and it makes me want to get out there.”