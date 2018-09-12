Elliott gives Boston United’s young guns the thumbs up

Craig Elliott gave his hat-trick of Boston United loanees the thumbs up as they helped the Pilgrims return to winning ways.

Winger Max Wright, 20, and 19-year-old striker Ahkeem Rose both started Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Stockport County after agreeing month-long youth loans from League Two Grimsby Town.

Yusifu Ceesay.

Fellow attacker Yusifu Ceesay, 23, made an appearance from the bench.

He has joined on loan from League One outfit Blackpool.

“I thought they were terrific, full of hard work, endeavour,” Elliott said of the Mariners duo after goals from Rose and Nathan Arnold ended Boston’s three-game losing streak.

“They just bought into everything we wanted them to do.

“They played their part in a big win and a good team performance. They’re direct, they want to do well, they’re hungry.

“Young kids like that go out and play with freedom and I think that’s what we’ve been lacking.

“I saw it straight away in training. They were only there five minutes and you could just see the freshness they brought.”

Elliott admitted he attempted to bring in Ceesay during the close season after being impressed by his performances for former club Alvechurch.

“I tried to bring him in in the summer but I knew he was at Blackpool, a great move for the lad,” the manager added.

“Again, he’s another raw, up-and-coming player.

“He should cause problems to defences, he’s a bit unpredictable.”

However, the three arrivals have also led to departures at the Jakemans Stadium.

Experienced forward Craig Westcarr has linked up with Northern Premier League Matlock Town on a dual registration, while young defender Toby Lees has returned to Harrogate Town following his loan spell.

The Pilgrims return to action on Saturday as they host Chester (KO 3pm).