Elliott happy to have Gregg Smith on side as Boston United prepare for Brackley battle

Craig Elliott expects a battle as Brackley Town arrive to face Boston United - but the Pilgrims boss is more than happy to have Gregg Smith in the home dressing room.

The no-nonsense forward left the Jakemans Stadium to join the Saints in the summer, only to return to York Street last month.

And Elliott conceded that having a fired-up Smith on your side is better than seeing him line-up for the opposition.

“He’s been terrific since he’s come back. Hopefully he wants to put one over on Brackley,” the manager said.

“We’ve got two misters up front now, him and Gav (Allott).

“They’re a handful, you’ve got to be ready to battle them or they’ll just bully you.”

However, Elliott knows that the Saints will offer United a similar problem.

He added: “(I expect) a battle. They’re big, strong and absolutely perfect for this league how they play.

“They’ve got a manager who knows what it’s about as well.

“We’re going to have to stand up and be counted, they won’t let us off the hook.”

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.