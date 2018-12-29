Elliott happy with a point as Boston United are pegged back by ‘great team’ Bradford Park Avenue

Boston United may have conceded a late equaliser, but Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott refused to be downbeat about his side’s 2-2 draw.

Ben McKenna’s deflected strike earned league leaders Bradford Park Avenue a share of the spoils in the 94th minute after Ben Davies and Max Wright had cancelled out Lewis Knight’s opener.

Elliott said he heard murmurings of ‘points dropped’ from supporters behind his dug-out at full-time, but remained happy with a point.

“We’ve just drawn with top of the league,” he said.

“I was a bit miffed with some of the fans behind the dug-out for the first time, how negative they were, totally disrespecting Bradford.

“Bradford are a great team and to draw against them, in a fantastic game to watch, I’m quite happy to get a draw.

“They’re a good team, they’ve been a good team for the whole calendar year.

“They’ve got a good side and a good manager. They’re top of the league because of their abilities. They’re 11 unbeaten now, that’s a good point for us.”

Knight opened the scoring with a long-range free kick which caught out keeper George Willis, the skipper redeeming himself with a series of fine saves.

“That’s the life of the goalkeeper,” Elliott added.

“I’m disappointed with the nature of the goal, but he more-than made up for it with two or three great saves. I’ve no problems with him.”

Davies levelled from the spot after Shane Killock was adjudged to have fouled Nicky Walker.

The travelling fans showed their disapproval of referee David McNamara but Elliott had no qualms.

He added: “From where I was it was. It was a touch from Nicky and the lad’s come in from the side of him and caught his leg.

“It’s like with their free kick, for me it wasn’t a free kick. We’ve had the ref before and he’s up and down with his decisions.”

Wright’s deflected effort put Boston in front, but at the death McKenna did the same to spoil the hosts’s party.

“I thought t was a decent-enough game and chances in both boxes,” Elliott continued.

“We tried to remain patient, sometimes we’ve panicked too much in second halves.

“They deserved a goal, we won’t kid ourselves. When you’re top of the league you need to ride your luck. We made good saves and we hit the bar.

“It was a great game. As a manager you’ve got to say it was two sides going for the win.

“They pegged us in with 10 minutes to go but on the whole I would have taken a point before the game.”