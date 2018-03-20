Elliott has ‘no fear’ as Boston United head to Stockport - but he does expect an improved performance

Craig Elliott says he holds ‘no fear’ as Boston United head to Stockport County tonight.

However, he does expect his side to deliver an improved performance following Saturday’s draw with FC United, where the Red Rebels scored two late goals to secure a 4-4 draw.

“I’m learning about which people can handle pressure, which people can handle going into difficult places and getting results,” said Elliott, hinting that he may make some changes to his starting XI for tonight’s National League North contest.

“I can’t see it being an easy game on paper. But it’s what you make of the opposition and how you approach the game.

“I hold no fear going into the matches we’ve got, but we have to do better.

“There’s no doubt about that.”

Andi Thanoj and Ben Middleton will serve the second game of their three-match suspensions this evening.

Kick off at Edgeley Park will be 7.45pm.