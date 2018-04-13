Elliott is hard on Midas Hemmings

Craig Elliott admits that he can be ‘harsh’ towards Ashley Hemmings - because he expects so much from the Boston United winger.

The Pilgrims boss believes the former Wolves and Walsall man has the Midas touch, but wants him to produce the goods game after game.

Ashley Hemmings.

“He’s a good player,” Elliott said.

“I’m usually a bit harsh on him.

“I think he thinks I get on at him a lot, but I expect high standards from him.”

Hemmings has excelled under Elliott, scoring 12 times in 21 appearances after being given a freer role, compared to the three goals in 17 starts and five appearances from the bench under previous managers Adam Murray and Karl Hawley.

And while being handed penalty duties has helped 15-goal Hemmings overtake Kabongo Tshimanga in the club’s leading scorer charts, Elliott says there is much more to his game.

He added: “He’s good and when he plays well it’s why I get on at him, because I know he can produce assists and goals and win us games.”