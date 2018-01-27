Elliott keen to test his in-form Boston United side against promotion-chasing Spartans

Craig Elliott believes that today’s clash with Blyth Spartans will be a perfect chance to discover whether his Boston United squad have the ability to mount a play-off push.

If the Pilgrims can beat their guests then they will move to within five points of the top seven.

Boston are currently unbeaten in seven matches, but six of those contests have come against sides currently below them in the National League North.

Speaking after last week’s 5-1 win at basement side North Ferriby, Elliott said he was looking forward to pitting his team against some of the division’s pacesetters, including seventh-placed Blyth.

“There’s a lot more bigger tests to come and I can learn more about the team,” he said.

“Not being disrespectful, but we’ll face better opposition.

“With a bit of luck and hard work we could be on the fringes (of the play-offs).

Elliott made sure he didn’t start making bold predictions, but he does believe that steady progression could see Boston challenging for promotion come the end of the season.

He added: “I’m in it to win games, that’s all I’m about.

“If you get your head down and win games the success will happen.

“We’re slowly getting up that table, let’s see where it takes us.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.