Elliott logged on and switched on

Craig Elliott has admitted that social media is spurring him on for more glory.

The Boston United manager spent the tail end of last season reading tweets from other managers and players celebrating their successes.

And he says it made him feel left out, but more determined to make this year one to remember.

“I saw a lot of tweets from other managers talking about promotion or the chance to win titles and there was a twinge of jealousy there, I won’t lie,” said Elliott, who also watched on as hosts Salford City lifted the National League North trophy, despite beaing beaten by Boston on the day.

“I do follow it (Twitter) to a certain extent and it has made me want to be the one celebrating.

“It’s a great feeling being successful and winning things. We saw Salford do that, and good luck to them.”

After taking Boston from the bottom two to the top 10 in six months, Elliott was receiving his fair share of plaudits on social media, the manager also logging on and finding himself being linked with other jobs.

Although he enjoys the positive comments, he says he has to take them with a pinch of salt.

“It’s nice to get nice comments and hopefully that continues,” he said.

“But I can’t get too involved with it, too high with the wins and too low with the losses.

“I try to find a happy medium in between.

“It’s important to do that as a manager.

“You can think you’ve cracked it, then it comes to smack you round the face.”