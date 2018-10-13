Elliott plans for war with the Spartans

Craig Elliott wants Boston United to sort their home record out ahead of a busy month at the Jakemans Stadium.

The Pilgrims host Blyth Spartans on Saturday (KO 3pm), before Hereford and Brackley Town also visit Lincolnshire this month.

A trek to Darlington is United’s only way fixture in October.

And with the Pilgrims recording two wins and five defeats in all competitions on home soil, compared to four wins and two losses on the road, Elliott says fortunes need to be altered this month.

“Our home record needs to improve,” he said.

“It’s not been good enough and three of the next four are at home so we have to get it right.

“Last year our home record was fantastic and it was away we struggled.

“It’s a big month and we need to come out of it right.”

Elliott has a good record against the Spartans, securing two 2-1 wins against them last season, away in the FA Cup with former club Shaw Lane and at home with Boston.

“Touch wood, I’ve never lost to them and had some good results against them,” he added.

“I hope it continues.”