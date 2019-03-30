Elliott praises ‘best squad’ as Boston United beat the Nash

Craig Elliott believes he is ending the season with the strongest Boston United squad he’s had this campaign.

The Pilgrims beat Curzon Ashton 4-1 this afternoon, thanks to goals from Jake Wright, Max Wright, Ben Davies and Tom Crane.

And Elliott believes strength-in-depth is playing its part.

“I think it helps having good players available,” he said.

“I know it’s late in the season, but I’d argue I’ve got the best squad available in terms of options.

“No Ben Middleton, no Gav Allott. You add them to the group and we look a lot more solid.”

Jake Wright opened the scoring after just 36 seconds, the first time United have scored first at home since December.

“It was a good day all round. We started well, which is a change. That gave us confidence and a good victory,” he addd.

“I’m just slightly miffed we couldn’t get a clean sheet, but that’s just being picky.

“I’m going to enjoy today because we’ve had a lot of lows at home.

“I think we deserved the victory as well.

“:I like to think we did well today. We were on the front foot.”